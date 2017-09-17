Marshawn Lynch somehow seems even more awesome in his return to the NFL.

While the Raiders were blowing out the Jets on Sunday, Marshawn decided to let loose on the sidelines after a score.

MOOD: A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Marshawn Lynch ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ciQ1IZt0Nz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 17, 2017

Marshawn Lynch dance break with Oakland up 35-13. Stadium erupted in "BEAST MODE, BEAST MODE" cheers. pic.twitter.com/Y3UAY7pnuH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 17, 2017

• Raiders' Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem Before Preseason Game

Last week, Lynch activated Beast Mode against the Titans to run over a 305-pound defensive tackle, flip the double-bird at the Titans' defense and interrupt coach Jack Del Rio's press conference to ask if he fulfilled his media responsibility by being available for three minutes.

How did we go through an entire NFL season without Marshawn's antics?

He's not the running back that we deserve, but he's the running back that we need.