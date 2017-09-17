NFL

Watch: Marshawn Lynch Dances As Raiders Cruise to Win Over Jets

NFL
Report: Marshawn Lynch fined for controversial gesture
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Marshawn Lynch somehow seems even more awesome in his return to the NFL.

While the Raiders were blowing out the Jets on Sunday, Marshawn decided to let loose on the sidelines after a score.

Raiders' Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem Before Preseason Game

Last week, Lynch activated Beast Mode against the Titans to run over a 305-pound defensive tackle, flip the double-bird at the Titans' defense and interrupt coach Jack Del Rio's press conference to ask if he fulfilled his media responsibility by being available for three minutes.

How did we go through an entire NFL season without Marshawn's antics?

He's not the running back that we deserve, but he's the running back that we need.

