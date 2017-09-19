NFL

Who Plays Thursday Night Football This Week?

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night to start Week 3.

The Rams are playing their first road game of the season after splitting two games at home to get 2017 started. After a 46-9 blowout victory over the Colts got the season off on the right foot, Los Angeles dropped a seven-point game to Washington in Week Two.

The 49ers enter the game at 0-2 and are coming off a close loss to the Seahawks. San Francisco held a lead during the fourth quarter, but with only 89 passing yards to go along with 159 rushing yards, the team fell to its divisional rival 12-9. In Week One the 49ers hosted the Panthers, and were defeated by the visitors 23-3.

Last year the 49ers swept the season series between the teams by winning 28-0 in Week One and then coming up with a 22-21 victory in Week 16. These were San Francisco's only wins of the year.

The game starts at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and can be seen on the NFL Network.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters