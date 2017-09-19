The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night to start Week 3.

The Rams are playing their first road game of the season after splitting two games at home to get 2017 started. After a 46-9 blowout victory over the Colts got the season off on the right foot, Los Angeles dropped a seven-point game to Washington in Week Two.

The 49ers enter the game at 0-2 and are coming off a close loss to the Seahawks. San Francisco held a lead during the fourth quarter, but with only 89 passing yards to go along with 159 rushing yards, the team fell to its divisional rival 12-9. In Week One the 49ers hosted the Panthers, and were defeated by the visitors 23-3.

Last year the 49ers swept the season series between the teams by winning 28-0 in Week One and then coming up with a 22-21 victory in Week 16. These were San Francisco's only wins of the year.

The game starts at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and can be seen on the NFL Network.