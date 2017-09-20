Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Roger Goodell's contract extension to stay on as NFL commissioner is "getting papered right now," Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier in the week Schefter reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was holding up Goodell's extension.

According to Schefter, Jones had issues with the deal and wanted to open up the search. However, during the competition committee's conference call Wednesday, the six owners on the committee and Jones, who serves as an official seventh member, were able to come to a decision on the extension that will be offered to Goodell.

Goodell's current contract expires in 2019 and the extension was expected to be done before the start of this season. It was reported by Sports Business Journal last month that the extension will go through 2024.

Goodell, 58, took over as the league's commissioner on Sept. 1, 2006.