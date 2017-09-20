One of the turquoise Roger Goodell clown towels distributed by Barstool Sports before the New England Patriots' season opener was signed by quarterback Tom Brady and then auctioned off for $6,500 at the Matt Light’s Celebrity Shoot-Out.

A spokeswoman for Matt Light and the Light Foundation confirmed that the towel was sold during the live auction.

70,000 towels were distributed ahead of Goodell's return to Foxborough for a regular season game since handing down a four-game suspension to Brady for his role in the Deflategate scandal. Barstool Sports spent $140,000 on the towels and dubbed the stunt #OperationClownFace. The towels were able to be seen throughout the NBC broadcast, though the cameras didn’t feature them intentionally.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy heard rumors of the towel being auctioned off but did not know it would be for charity. He wrote that he would have bid $10,000 for the towel.

"Whoever bought this should just give it to me but I'll buy my towel back," he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "It belongs with me. This is now my quest. My holy grail."