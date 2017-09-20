NFL

Roger Goodell Clown Towel Signed By Tom Brady Auctioned Off For $6,500

1:07 | NFL
Report: Jerry Jones Impeding Roger Goodell Contract Extension Talks
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

One of the turquoise Roger Goodell clown towels distributed by Barstool Sports before the New England Patriots' season opener was signed by quarterback Tom Brady and then auctioned off for $6,500 at the Matt Light’s Celebrity Shoot-Out.

A spokeswoman for Matt Light and the Light Foundation confirmed that the towel was sold during the live auction. 

70,000 towels were distributed ahead of Goodell's return to Foxborough for a regular season game since handing down a four-game suspension to Brady for his role in the Deflategate scandal. Barstool Sports spent $140,000 on the towels and dubbed the stunt #OperationClownFace. The towels were able to be seen throughout the NBC broadcast, though the cameras didn’t feature them intentionally.

Behind Operation ClownFace: Barstool Sports’ Roger Goodell Towel Stunt

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy heard rumors of the towel being auctioned off but did not know it would be for charity. He wrote that he would have bid $10,000 for the towel.

"Whoever bought this should just give it to me but I'll buy my towel back," he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "It belongs with me. This is now my quest. My holy grail."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters