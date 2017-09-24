Several members of the Baltimore Ravens took a knee during the national anthem before the team's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za'Darius Smith, safety Tony Jefferson, wide receiver Mike Wallace, Lardarius Webb were among those who took a knee in protest of comments made by President Trump on Friday. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis also participated in the protest.

Trump called for players to be fired and encouraged fans to walk out of stadiums if players protested. He also wanted the league to also suspend players who refused to stand for the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!" Trump said.

Ravens owner Steve Biscotti joined more than a dozen other teams that have commented on the protest or Trump's comments. More than a dozen NFL teams have either condemned the comments or referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement in which he called Trump's rant "divisive."

Biscotti did not refer to Trump in his statement but said, "We recognize our players' influence. We respect their determination and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That's democracy in its highest form. "