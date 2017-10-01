NFL

After London Game, Fox Sports Will Not Air National Anthem

Warren Sapp: NFL Protests Were Never About the Flag
Fox Sports says they will not air any live anthem coverage from any other game except for the London contest between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

Last week, the network aired the national anthem from games as more than 250 players took a knee during the anthem to protest President Trump calling for NFL players to be fired for what he says as disrespect to the flag.

The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks chose not to even leave their respective lockers during the anthem.

"As we have in previous broadcasts of NFL games from London, Fox will show the National Anthem as well as God Save the Queen live. As is standard procedure, regionalized coverage of NFL game airing on FOX this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live; however, our cameras are always rolling and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field," Fox said in a statement.

