NFL

Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Celebrates Touchdown With Dragon Ball Z Kamehameha

Chris Chavez
11 minutes ago

Just before halftime of the Steelers and Ravens game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger avoided pressure to connect with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 11-yard touchdown. Smith-Schuster celebrated with a Dragon Ball Z kamehameha.

Others have also been calling it a hadouken from Street Fighter. Both are pretty similar.

Watch Smith-Schuster's celebration below:

That's easily one of the best celebrations of the season.

