Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Celebrates Touchdown With Dragon Ball Z Kamehameha
Just before halftime of the Steelers and Ravens game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger avoided pressure to connect with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 11-yard touchdown. Smith-Schuster celebrated with a Dragon Ball Z kamehameha.
Others have also been calling it a hadouken from Street Fighter. Both are pretty similar.
Watch Smith-Schuster's celebration below:
HADOUKEN pic.twitter.com/gdHBwEOlmW— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017
That's easily one of the best celebrations of the season.