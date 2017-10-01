Just before halftime of the Steelers and Ravens game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger avoided pressure to connect with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 11-yard touchdown. Smith-Schuster celebrated with a Dragon Ball Z kamehameha.

Others have also been calling it a hadouken from Street Fighter. Both are pretty similar.

Watch Smith-Schuster's celebration below:

That's easily one of the best celebrations of the season.