The Los Angeles Rams travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon matchup at A&T Stadium.

The Rams (2-1) will be heading to their second road game in a row, coming off a 41-39 win at San Francisco. Running back Todd Gurley led the squad, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The Cowboys (2-1) are coming off a 29-17 win at Arizona. The biggest story of that game though was what happened before play even started. Owner Jerry Jones joined the players in a kneel before the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump's comments and protests across the league. All then stood and locked arms during the song itself.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Next three games:

Rams: vs. Seattle (10/8) at Jacksonville (10/15), vs. Arizona (10/22),

Cowboys: vs. Green Bay (10/8), at San Francisco (10/22), at Washington (10/29)