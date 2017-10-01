NFL

How to Watch Rams vs. Cowboys: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Charlotte Carroll
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon matchup at A&T Stadium.

The Rams (2-1) will be heading to their second road game in a row, coming off a 41-39 win at San Francisco. Running back Todd Gurley led the squad, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The Cowboys (2-1) are coming off a 29-17 win at Arizona. The biggest story of that game though was what happened before play even started. Owner Jerry Jones joined the players in a kneel before the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump's comments and protests across the league. All then stood and locked arms during the song itself.

Football in America: The Charlotte Area

How to watch

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Next three games:

Rams: vs. Seattle (10/8) at Jacksonville (10/15), vs. Arizona (10/22),

Cowboys: vs. Green Bay (10/8), at San Francisco (10/22), at Washington (10/29)

