NFL

Week 4 Actives/Inactives: Sean Lee Out With Hamstring Injury

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing a big piece of their defense as All–Pro linebacker Sean Lee will not play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a hamstring injury.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will miss his second straight game as he is dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Here are the rest of the actives and inactives we are tracking for Week 4.

Inactive

• Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring)

• Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee)

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Jets running back Matt Forte (knee/toe)

• Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring)

• Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

• Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (groin)

• Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck)

• Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring)

Active

• Panthers linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee)

• Ravens tight edn Benjamin Watson (calf)

• Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (shoulder)

• Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters