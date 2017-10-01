Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing a big piece of their defense as All–Pro linebacker Sean Lee will not play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a hamstring injury.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will miss his second straight game as he is dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Here are the rest of the actives and inactives we are tracking for Week 4.

Inactive

• Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring)

• Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee)

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Jets running back Matt Forte (knee/toe)

• Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring)

• Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

• Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (groin)

• Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck)

• Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring)

Active

• Panthers linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee)

• Ravens tight edn Benjamin Watson (calf)

• Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (shoulder)

• Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)