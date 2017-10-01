Get the full Week 4 breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribe now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Michael Thomas Is Always Open: Even when he’s not. Just throw it to him.

The Art of Throwing Short of the Sticks: The Saints repeatedly threw short of the sticks on third down and let their playmakers make plays. One a second-half field-goal drive, they converted a third-and-11 on a short screen to Michael Thomas, then a third-and-7 on a dumpoff to Mark Ingram. (The drive, unfortunately, stalled after a botched shotgun snap, as all drives do.) Later, a shovel pass to Alvin Kamara went in on third-and-goal from the 12. It was some neat ball-carrying (with the help of some terrible tackling).

Saints Pitch a Shutout!: Their second of the Peyton/Brees era (second since 1995, actually), and first since 2012.

The Saints and Ball Security: No turnovers through four games!

Alvin Kamara: Is really good.

Regrets

Dolphins’ Ability to Tackle and to Avoid Being Tackled: The offense is a problem in Miami; they can’t get the run going in part because they’re not even trying to push the ball downfield. But this defense can’t get off the field, in part because they seem to be playing flag football.

But Really, Miami's Offense: They have zero points in the first 59 minutes and 54 seconds of games over the past two weeks. They started 1-4 last year and made the playoffs, and they've yet to play a game in their home stadium this year, but yeesh.

Julius Thomas: He was the tallest man in all of England on Sunday [citation needed]. But Thomas got pushed around as a blocker as usual, and his “battle” with Ken Crowley (on whom Thomas has five inches and 70 pounds) on that first-and-goal interception on the opening drive was a microcosm of the last two weeks for the Dolphins.

Wembley Stadium Flags!!!!!: So many flags!!!! Millions of flags!!! The first half of this game lasted four days.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

The Nap We Had a Chance to Take: During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins-Saints London game. It was such a good nap.

