NFL

Vikings Confirm Running Back Dalvin Cook Has a Torn ACL

0:32 | NFL
Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Out With Knee Injury
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

On Monday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said rookie running back Dalvin Cook is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Cook left Sunday's game against the Lions in the third quarter after going down with a non-contact injury. He was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power.

Through four games, Cook was third in the league with 354 rushing yards on 74 carries, trailing only Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley. Cook, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft from Florida State, was the heart of Minnesota's rushing attack with more than 300 yards more than the next closest rusher.

With Cook done for the year, the Vikings have running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon to take over the running game. Murray is in his fifth season, and his first in Minnesota. He has just 38 yards on 14 carries through four games, but over his last two seasons in Oakland he rushed for a combined 1,854 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Dislocates Finger, has it Popped Back in on TV

McKinnon is in his fourth season, all with the Vikings. In two of the first three seasons he was able to rush for more than 500 yards, but he has just four career rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota heads to Chicago for a game against the Bears next week, and then the Vikings host the Packers and Ravens. Sitting at 2-2, the Vikings will have to get creative to improve on their 17th ranked rushing attack now that they are without their top rusher.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters