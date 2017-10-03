Packers receiver Davante Adams could play on Sunday against the Cowboys, just 10 days after an illegal hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan knocked him out of a Thursday-night game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that at least one source with knowledge of the situation thinks Adams might be able to play.

Adams took a huge hit to the head that created a dismal scene on the field, with the Packers eventually winning the game 35–14. Trevathan was suspended two games for the play, and Adams was released from the hospital within 24 hours.

Adams has 16 catches for 219 yards and two scores this season.