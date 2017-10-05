Larry David On The Jets Winning: Pre-tty, Pre-tty Bad

Jets fan, Larry David, would like the team to stop winning games.

Jimmy Traina
October 05, 2017

Count Larry David among the Jets fans who want the team to lose as many games as possible so they can be in position to draft a franchise quarterback.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star vented on the Dan Patrick Show Thursday about New York not tanking the season by winning two of its first four games.

"OH GOD, PLEASE!," David yelled when asked about the Jets two-game winning streak. "What's wrong with them? No, I don't want to win any games. I'm sick about this."

When then asked if he'd rather the Jets draft UCLA's Josh Rosen or USC's Sam Darnold, David offered some hard-hitting analysis.

