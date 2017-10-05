The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) have to be considered the biggest early-season surprise in the NFL so far considering they lead the NFC West by one game over the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) and Arizona Cardinals (2-2), the preseason favorites to win the division.

This Sunday, the Rams will host the Seahawks as small home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and try to make a serious statement with another victory.

Los Angeles has split its first two home games, routing the Indianapolis Colts 46-9 as 3.5-point favorites in the season opener and then dropping a 27-20 decision to the Washington Redskins the following week as 3-point chalk. The Rams are coming off an impressive 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday as 5-point road underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks woke up in the second half last week in the Sunday Night Football matchup to blow out the Indianapolis Colts 46-18 after trailing 15-10 at halftime.

Seattle improved to 2-0 at home but has gone 0-2 on the road both straight up and against the spread. Seattle has won 18 of the past 24 meetings with the Rams but has failed to cover three of the last four, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

A bit later on Sunday, the Cowboys (2-2) will be looking to rebound from their loss to the Rams when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-1) as small home favorites in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. The Packers won the last meeting 34-31 in overtime as 5-point road dogs, and they are hoping to win their third in a row following their lone loss of the season to the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 2.

The Dallas defense was disappointing in the loss to Los Angeles and will need to improve quickly in order to hold Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense in check. Rodgers carved up the Cowboys in their playoff win with 355 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers threw for a season-low 179 yards but a season-high four touchdowns last Thursday in a 35-14 victory against the Chicago Bears. The Packers have won six of the past seven meetings with the Cowboys SU, going 5-2 ATS at sports betting sites in those games.