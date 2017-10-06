When the Atlanta Falcons (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season at home last week to the Buffalo Bills (3-1), they proved they were mortal and not necessarily deserving of being the favorites to repeat as NFC champions this year.

Following that setback, the Green Bay Packers (3-1) have vaulted past them into the driver’s seat as the +350 favorites (bet $100 to win $350) on the odds to win the NFC championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com despite convincingly losing a head-to-head matchup with the Falcons on the road in Week 2.

Atlanta’s 34-23 win over Green Bay was the team’s third straight in the series and may offer value on the defending NFC champs as the +500 second choice. While the Packers might have the NFL’s best quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, he can only do so much, and the health of his teammates could ultimately determine whether or not he gets another shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-2) will also have something to say about the race for the NFC championship, especially if they can earn one of the top two seeds in the conference.

Both teams have huge matchups this Sunday that will prove if they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders as well, with the Seahawks visiting the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (3-1), and the Cowboys hosting a Green Bay team that eliminated them from the postseason a year ago as the No. 1 seed.

The Rams are still a longshot to win the NFC at +2000 as one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are gaining confidence each week and with every win they get. Last week’s 35-30 victory at Dallas was huge for the franchise and has helped make the team a favorite versus Seattle for the first time since 2011.

Some other teams worth noting who have an outside shot of winning the NFC include the Philadelphia Eagles (+1000), Detroit Lions (+1100) and Carolina Panthers (+1400). All of them either sit atop their divisions or are tied for the lead, with the Lions hosting the Panthers as small home favorites on the Week 5 NFL betting lines on Sunday.