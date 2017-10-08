Injuries were again at the center of the action on Sunday. Odell Beckham is likely out for the season after fracturing his ankle. Charles Clay suffered what looked like a serious knee injury. DeVante Parker left the Dolphins eventual win over the Titans with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and did not return. A calf injury limited Bilal Powell to two carries in the Jets win over the Browns. Our early look at the waiver wire focuses on three of those four injuries.

Roger Lewis, WR, Giants; Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Beckham wasn’t the only Giants receiver to leave the team’s 27–22 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury. In fact, the entire top of the depth chart got knocked out, with varying degrees of ankle injuries claiming Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall, as well. Lewis was thrust into the spotlight, turning one of his two targets into a 29-yard touchdown. Back in Week 1, when Beckham was out because of the injury he sustained during the preseason, Lewis caught four of six targets for 54 yards. The second-year receiver out of Bowling Green has never been more than a bit player in the Giants offense, but with Beckham out, and Shepard and Marshall possibly joining him, Lewis will have a significant role in the offense.

Engram, too, should see his role grow. The Chargers held Engram catchless on Sunday, but he did get four targets. He caught 19 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown over his first four games, racking up at least four catches and 44 yards in all of those contests. Engram has already made himself into a reliable threat in the middle of the field for Eli Manning. If Shepard is forced to miss time, Engram will likely be Manning’s favored targets on those intermediate routes between the numbers. While he won’t benefit directly in the same way Lewis will from Beckham’s and Marshall’s injuries, the mere fact that there are now more targets to go around in the offense makes Engram more attractive from a fantasy perspective than he was before Sunday.

Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins

As bad as Miami’s offense has been this season, Parker has made multiple plays deep down the field, and Jay Cutler has targeted him on deep balls every week. If Parker ends up missing time with his ankle injury, Stills is the player most likely to get those targets. The speedster has always been a weapon capable of taking the top off a defense, but he hasn’t enjoyed a major role in Miami’s offense this year, comfortably trailing Parker and Jarvis Landry on the depth chart. Still, it’s worth noting that, entering Sunday, six of his 19 targets traveled at least 20 yards in the air. Parker, meanwhile had nine such targets. If Parker is out for even just a few weeks, Stills will have fantasy value as a depth receiver and bye-week replacement in all fantasy formats. He has 10 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.

Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets

McGuire already had some buzz in deeper leagues after he ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught two passes for 38 yards last week. His opportunity stemmed from Matt Forte being out with a toe injury, but after playing as well as he did, it stood to reason that he’d retain enough of a role to be interesting in deeper leagues. Depending on the severity of Powell’s injury, deep-league owners might be getting some company.

McGuire didn’t follow up on his effort in the Jets win over the Browns on Sunday, totaling just 30 yards from scrimmage. The silver lining, though, is that he got 13 touches, establishing himself as the clear leader in the Jets backfield. We won’t know more about the severity of Powell’s calf injury until later in the week, but he has never been the most durable player in the league. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in 2012, and groin and ankle injuries in ’15. Even with Forte on the mend, McGuire is the better bet to take over as the Jets starter should Powell end up going on the shelf.