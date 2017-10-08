Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Matt Cassel will start under center for Tennessee if Mariota can't play.

Mariota strained his hamstring during last week's Titans loss to the Texans. He is considered a game-time decision against the Dolphins.

Mariota has passed for 792 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, his third in the NFL. He has also rushed for three touchdowns.

Cassel completed four of 10 passes for just 21 yards last week against the Texans in relief of Mariota, tossing two interceptions.

The Titans are 2–2 entering Sunday's game at Miami. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.