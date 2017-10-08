Report: Titans QB Marcus Mariota (Hamstring) Not Expected to Play vs. Dolphins

Matt Cassel will start under center for Tennessee if Mariota can't play. 

Stanley Kay
October 08, 2017

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports

Mariota strained his hamstring during last week's Titans loss to the Texans. He is considered a game-time decision against the Dolphins. 

Mariota has passed for 792 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, his third in the NFL. He has also rushed for three touchdowns. 

Cassel completed four of 10 passes for just 21 yards last week against the Texans in relief of Mariota, tossing two interceptions. 

NFL
Cowboys-Packers, Bears-Vikings: Previewing the NFL's Biggest Games in Week 5

The Titans are 2–2 entering Sunday's game at Miami. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.  

