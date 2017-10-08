Week 5 Actives/Inactives: Marcus Mariota Is Out With Hamstring Injury

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 5.

Scooby Axson
October 08, 2017

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will not play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury.

Veteran backup Matt Cassel will take Mariota's place in the lineup.

No. 1 draft pick Myles Garrett is set to make his season debut for the Cleveland Browns after missing the first four games with an ankle injury.

Here are the notable players that will be active and inactive for Week 5.

Inactive

• Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring)

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Steelers linebacker James Harrison (healthy scratch)

• Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf)

• Titans wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

• Giants running back Paul Perkins (ribs)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

• Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (back)

Active

• Browns defensive Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs)

• Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle/foot)

• Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness)

