Things That Made Me Giddy

It’s Suddenly Looking Like 2015 Again for Carolina: The offensive line got it done, and Cam, while he still throws the occasional head-scratcher, was sharp for a second straight week. I believe!

Jalen Ramsey Ball Skills: As the old saying goes: He has the skills to pay off any outstanding debts he might have. Ramsey was essentially responsible for 14 points in Pittsburgh. He made a ridiculous diving interception in the first half to set up Jacksonville’s first touchdown, and later he knocked a ball out of Antonio Brown’s hands and into Barry Church’s for a pick six. Ramsey and Xavier Rhodes are putting themselves in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Leonard Fournette: That 90-yard TD to end it was cruel to any bettors who had Pittsburgh +20.

A Touchdown for a Jets Tight End: Austin Seferian-Jenkins’ third-quarter touchdown grab was the first by a Jets tight end since Hawaii was granted statehood. (Scratch that, it was Kellen Davis in Week 8 of the 2015 season.)

Carson Wentz: He still plays with fire and misses some throws he shouldn't, but the Eagles can give so many looks with Wentz under center. In this one they put their collective foot on the throat of the Cardinals early.

In Detroit, Local Boy Does Good!: Devin Funchess, picking up where he left off last week. A big receiver finally playing big.

Ryan Shazier INT: He’s a force of nature, and the way he ripped an INT out of James O’Shaughnessy’s hands is the kind of thing that will land you in detention if you do it at recess.

Julius Peppers: In a five-minute span in the third quarter he ended one Lions drive with a sack and then snuffed out a fourth-and-1 about three yards deep in the backfield. And he’s 73! Wait, no, he’s 37. Still, that’s not young.

Regrets

Big Ben: A career-high five interceptions (as many as he threw at home all of last regular season), and the Steelers score fewer than 10 points at home for the first time since the 2013 opener.

Those Handsy Colts DBs, and the Officials Who Love Them: A couple of brutal missed calls in this one.

Desmond King on the Blitz: This was almost a backbreaker for the Chargers (and probably would have been if not for the Odell Beckham Jr. injury). King comes off the edge and feebly leaps toward a spot behind Eli Manning. Casey Hayward, expecting the blitzer to actually try to hit the quarterback, was sitting on the quick out and ends up looking foolish when the not-particularly-elusive Eli Manning buys extra time and Beckham takes off downfield for a walk-in. That one was on the rookie King, and it was the kind of play you see from an 0-4 team.

Chargers 12 Men on Defense Immediately After Change of Possession: Actually, this was a quintessential 0-4 play.

Big Plays Against the Bills: I wrote this morning about those oh-so-efficient Bills and their slim margin of error on defense. The early 77-yarder from Andy Dalton to A.J. Green was a bad omen. And it was also worth six points.

DeShone Kizer : That should do it for now. There’s no shame in not getting it done as a rookie QB on this Browns team. Kizer is regressing rapidly. Time to sit and watch for awhile.

A Gase-Cutler Breakup?: It’s like a Taylor Swift song. A Matt Moore reunification ceremony can’t be far away. If Marcus Mariota was healthy Miami might have lost their true home opener by two touchdowns.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Myles Garrett: A sack on his first play! And from that point on, nothing ever went wrong for the Cleveland Browns again.

Melvin Gordon Stiff Arm on Janoris Jenkins: Not nice!

Disrespectful stiff arm by Melvin Gordon! pic.twitter.com/ew198rEYtL — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) October 8, 2017

George Kittle: I should start off by saying: He is a professional football player currently employed by the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie was a monster on the game-tying, OT-forcing drive for San Francisco, with five catches including two to convert fourth downs. They threw to him short of the sticks on fourth-and-goal, and Kittle carried Maik Hooker to the goal line for a grown man’s touchdown.

Nelson Agholor Making A Play: I remember when Agholor couldn’t play. That was a long time ago. 2016.

Carson Wentz 72 yard TD to Nelson Agholor!



Wentz: 16-25 for 269 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.pic.twitter.com/DdsliSiDym — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2017

A Very Sad Political Stunt: Because it made total sense for someone to travel 600 miles to see the one-win Colts host the winless 49ers in an early-October game.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Bench Roethlisberger. Or Something: Nah. No doubt that it was a dud of a performance, especially worrisome since it came at home where Roethlisberger is usually sharp. But two picks were exceptional plays by Jalen Ramsey, one was tipped at the line of scrimmage, one the receiver fell down on and the fifth was a forced throw in desperation time. Also, the Jaguars are good defensively. Wow, that’s a lot of excuses! Still, there’s no need to panic. The Steelers will be fine.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Raw Deal: Another fluke ankle injury, this one at least looking worse than the one he suffered in the preseason. The Giants are done; they can’t win games without him. And the front office now has one more reason not to extend him before next season. And whether you're a Giants fan or not, whether you like Beckham or not, any game is more interesting with him in it. He and Antonio Brown are the most electrifying playmakers in the NFL.

Jets!: They couldn't lose if they tried.

