Ben Roethlisberger After Five Interceptions: 'Maybe I Don't Have It Anymore'

Ben Roethlisberger is taking his five-interception performance pretty hard.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had no excuses after the 30–9 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars and questioned his ability in his short replies with reporters after games.

"Maybe I don't have it anymore," he said.

He also added that he needs to improve "everywhere."

Roethlisberger finished the day with 33 of 55 passes completed for 312 yards and five interceptions. Four of the interceptions were on passes that were thrown more than 15 yards. 

It was his first game with multiple pick-sixes since 2006.

Watch his post-game comments below:

The Steelers are now 3–2 and will play the Chiefs next week.

