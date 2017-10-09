A video has emerged showing a man who appears to be Dolphins offensive coach Chris Foerster saying he has to go to a meeting and then snorting a white substance.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are investigating the video but in the team's official statement after the video surfaced, they said they have no comment. Salguero adds that the Dolphins' decision on what to do with Foerster could come as early as Monday morning.

In the video, the man appears to be talking to a woman who he has a relationship with.

"Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting, and doing this before I go?" the man says before snorting the first of three lines in the video.

GRAPHIC: This video appears to show Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white substance

Foerster, 56, has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1992 and has worked for seven different teams including two stints with both the Dolphins and 49ers. His second run in Miami started in 2016.