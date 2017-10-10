Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon says he tried a myriad of drugs, was enabled during his time at Baylor and wants an "opportunity to get my life back."

Gordon, who last played in the NFL during the 2014 season, commented on his drug use in a documentary filmed last month and was posted on Uninterrupted.com.

"I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine is very prevalent where I’m from,” Gordon says. “It’s what I grew up using.”

Gordon, who suspended indefinitely by the NFL for multiple violations of thel league's substance abuse policy, missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was conditionally reinstated last year and allowed to be in training camp and play preseason games.

In May, Gordon's application for reinstatement was denied and he has yet to re-apply.

Gordon went into detail about his time at Baylor and says a coach helped him beat drug tests.

"I've been enabled most of my life honestly," Gordon said. "I've been enabled by coaches, teachers, professors, everybody pretty much gave me a second chance just because of my ability. Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying 'you are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it's going to work, this is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox.'

Gordon, 26, has played in only 35 NFL games since he was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental draft.

His best season was in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for a league–high 1,646 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He was named a first–team AP All–Pro and also selected to the Pro Bowl.

"I need to live out my amends," Gordon said. "I need to try to make right for all my past transgressions and mistakes and show and prove I can be a better person, I can be a better man. Somebody who is accountable, reliable because I know what's on the other side of that. If given the opportunity, I believe I can prove my worth."