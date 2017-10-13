Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe is doing his part to aid victims of the California fires that have ravaged the state's wine country by selling bottles of wine from his winery and donating the proceeds to the Napa Valley Community Foundation and its Disaster Relief Fund.

Bledsoe's winery, Doubleback Winery, is located in Walla Walla, Wash., which is of course outside of California's Napa Valley. But Bledsoe said in an Instagram post that he's had the opportunity to make relationships with many people within the wine industry, plenty of whom live in Napa and Sonoma, Ca.

"Over the years, we have made tremendous personal and professional relationships, garnered mentors, memories, friends, and acquired a remarkable amount of respect for the Napa and Sonoma areas and its historic wine industry. It is too difficult for us to sit idly by and not help in the recover.

"Therefore, now through this Saturday, we will break into our cellar and have a special library release. We will donate 100% of all profits to the Napa Valley Community Foundation and its Disaster Relief Fund."

We sent this email out yesterday and want to say thank you for the incredible response that we have received. Through Saturday, we will still be donating 100% of our profits to our friends down South. Visit www.doubleback.com to help. A post shared by Doubleback Winery (@doublebackwine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Altogether, 15 fires across California have burned some 212,000 acres and caused 32 deaths, per the Los Angeles Times.

Bledsoe isn't the only athlete contributing to the relief effort. Baseball player Jonny Gomes, who played 13 seasons in the MLB before playing last year in Japan, launched a GoFundMe account to aid victims.

Gomes is from Petaluma, Ca., which is near areas affected by the fires.