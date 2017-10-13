Victor Cruz Wants To Go Back to Giants, Wonders Why Team Hasn't Called

Victor Cruz wants to be back in a New York Giants jersey.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 13, 2017

Wide receiver Victor Cruz wants to be back in a New York Giants jersey, he said in his UNINTERRUPTED podcast, The Victor Cruz show. 

Cruz said his agent reached out to the Giants and that the team would get back to him. 

“I’ve been literally thinking to myself of reasons why they wouldn’t (call me) and I can’t think of any,” Cruz said.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was asked about the possibility Monday, after the team lost three receivers — Odell Becham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris — for the season. 

NFL
Video: Panthers Fan Leaves Man Bloodied With Punches to the Face

While he acknowledged the possibility, McAdoo said it likely wasn't happening, reports Newsday.

“To my knowledge, he is not an option,” McAdoo said.

Cruz was released by the Bears in early September, after being released by the Giants this past offseason. Cruz played seven seasons for the Giants, finishing with 303 catches, 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. 

 

