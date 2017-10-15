Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant requested a trade from Pittsburgh recently, Ian Rapaport of NFL.com reports.

According to Rapaport, both teammates and coaches are aware Bryant is "unhappy."

Last year, Bryant missed the entire season after being suspended for skipping multiple drug tests.

Bryant had two catches for 27 yards Sunday in the Steelers' 19-13 road win over the Chiefs. For the season he has 17 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown.