How to Watch Rams vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Rams vs. Jaguars on Sunday. 

By Nihal Kolur
October 15, 2017

The Los Angeles Rams travel to EverBank Field on Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville enter Sunday after dominating the Steelers last week 30-9. The Jags' picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times last week and have allowed just 16.6 points per game on the season. Rookie running back Leonard Fournette has impressed early on this season, rushing for 466 yards and five touch downs in his first five games. 

Los Angeles is coming off a 16-10 loss to Seattle on Sunday, but have won three games on the season. Second-year quarterback Jared Goff has bounced back from a shaky rookie season and thrown for 1360 yards and seven touchdowns through five games. Running back Todd Gurley has also played well, rushing for 405 yards and four scores on the season.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

