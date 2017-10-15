Week 6 Actives/Inactives: Sam Bradford (knee) Out for Vikings

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 6.

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2017

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play against the Green Bay Packers because of issues with his knee.

The Vikings will also be without their best receiver Stefon Diggs as he is dealing with a groin injury.

Several teams will be missing wideouts on Sunday as Jeremy Maclin of the Ravens, Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt and Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker all will sit out this week.&

Here are the notable players that will be active and inactive for Week 6.

Inactive

• Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder)

• Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee)

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin)

• Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee, groin)

• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle)

• Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion)

• Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring)

• Redskins running back Rob Kelley (ankle)

• Bears receiver Markus Wheaton (groin)

Active

• Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs)

• Packers guard Bryan Bulaga (ankle)

• Falcons defensive end vic Beasley (hamstring

Jets running back Matt Forte (turf toe)

