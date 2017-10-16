The Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Indianapolis (2-3) enters Monday still without its starting quarterback Andrew Luck, who has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, the Colts used backup Jacoby Brissett to defeat the San Francisco 49ers last week in overtime. Brissett has thrown for 997 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Tennessee (2-3) is also facing an injury to its starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed last week's game against Miami. However, Mariota's hamstring injury is expected to heal and he is expected to play, giving the Titans an advantage on Monday. On the season, Tennessee has scored just 22 points per game while allowing 28.4 and have struggled to stop the run.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

​Live Stream: WatchESPN