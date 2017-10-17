The fantasy community gets a bit of a reprieve from byes this week, with only two teams—the Lions and Texans—taking a seat. Unfortunately, the best quarterback in the league is now missing from these rankings as well. Aaron Rodgers joins arguably the best running back (David Johnson) and a top-two receiver (Odell Beckham) on the shelf. Football, from both real-life and fantasy perspectives, are not as much fun without them.

Still, we have a job to do, and that includes ranking the players who will be on the field in Week 7. Our positional rankings are below, and will be updated all the way through Sunday morning.