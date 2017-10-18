Aaron Rodgers' injury is already having effects off the field in Green Bay with the ticket retail value for the upcoming game down for some vendors, reports WBAY.com.

The business Ticket King told WBAY the retail value for tickets this weekend was down 50%, with people trying to sell their tickets for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Other businesses such as hotels and bars could also be affected depending on how the Packers fare.

Rodgers was carted into the locker room Sunday after landing hard on his right shoulder off a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

He will require surgery for his broken collarbone and will potentially miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

McCarthy said the focus right now is getting Rodgers healthy with more information on his roster status coming after surgery. McCarthy did not say when the surgery is scheduled for.

The Packers (4-2) were NFC favorites but lost 23-10 to the Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers had thrown for 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions this season before his injury.