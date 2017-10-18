The Green Bay Packers (4-2) have won nine of the past 10 home meetings with the New Orleans Saints (3-2) heading into their matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

However, the loss of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone has made New Orleans a 6-point road favorite on the NFL Week 7 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this weekend.

This marks the first time the team has been favored on the road in this series since 2006, when Brett Favre was still under center and Rodgers was in his second year.

The Saints have gone 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings with the Packers even though they have lost two of the last three straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Both losses took place at Lambeau and were decided by a combined nine points, and the previous eight overall have all gone over the total.

Brett Hundley replaces Rodgers and will try to keep pace with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who has led New Orleans to three straight wins since the team started 0-2.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings (4-2) hope to take advantage of the injury to Rodgers and pass the Packers in the NFC North standings after they beat them 23-10 last Sunday. The Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) as 5-point home favorites and will try to avoid the upset bug.

The Ravens have won two of their three road games this season but are coming off a 27-24 home loss to the Chicago Bears in overtime last week. The favorite is 7-0 SU in the past seven meetings between Minnesota and Baltimore.

The Bears won for the first time with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and they host the Carolina Panthers (4-2) next as 3.5-point home underdogs. Carolina will have extra time to prepare after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 in the Week 6 Thursday night matchup.

The Panthers lead the NFC South by a half-game over the Saints and Atlanta Falcons, and the visitor is 2-7 SU in the previous nine of this series.

The Eagles (5-1) have taken over as the team to beat in the NFC with Rodgers going down, and they will play host to the Washington Redskins (3-2) as 4.5-point favorites in the Week 7 Monday night game. Washington barely beat the San Francisco 49ers last week but has won five of the last six versus Philly, going 6-1 ATS in the past seven.

The Falcons (3-2) are the defending NFC champions, and they will visit the New England Patriots (4-2) the previous day in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday Night Football. The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots are listed as 3.5-point home chalk and have gone 5-0 SU and ATS in the previous five meetings with Atlanta.

And the two teams challenging New England for the AFC title this year will have tough divisional matchups in Week 7. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are coming off their first loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they visit the Oakland Raiders (2-4) as 3-point road chalk on Thursday night. The Chiefs have gone 11-3 SU and ATS in the past 14 road meetings. On Sunday, the Steelers (4-2) play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) as 5.5-point home favorites and will be looking to extend their series winning streak to five.