The New England Patriots (4-2) and Atlanta Falcons (3-2) have each failed to live up to preseason expectations this year after meeting in Super Bowl 51 back in February.

Surprisingly, both the Patriots and Falcons already have two home losses, with the former hosting the latter as 3.5-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in the Week 7 Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium.

New England has not lost three home games since 2008 when Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL in the season opener. But the Patriots have been a mess defensively this year, ranking dead last in total defense, surrendering more than 440 yards per game.

Most disappointing has been New England’s secondary, which has allowed nearly 325 yards per game through the air despite having two of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.

On the other side, Atlanta heads to Foxborough as losers of the previous five meetings both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

This could be considered a revenge game for the Falcons considering they blew a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl in falling to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime. However, Atlanta is averaging almost 10 points less per game with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan now coaching the San Francisco 49ers.

Reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan has thrown almost as many interceptions (six) as he had all of last season (seven).

The NFC’s current best team will then take the field on Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) host the Washington Redskins (3-2) in a key divisional matchup. The Eagles are listed as 4.5-point chalk and have lost five of the past six meetings with the Redskins SU, failing to cover six of seven in the NFC East rivalry.

Philadelphia heads into the week tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league’s best record, with the team’s lone loss coming to the AFC West leaders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Since then, the Eagles have won four straight and covered three in a row.

Meanwhile, Washington’s only setback in its last four games came at Kansas City as well, in Week 4. The Redskins also lost their season opener at home to Philadelphia 30-17, which is the first time they lost in the series since 2014.