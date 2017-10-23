Vikings Safety Andrew Sendejo Suspended for Hit That Concussed Mike Wallace

This is the second time this season Andrew Sendejo has been punished for a hit to the head. 

By Dan Gartland
October 23, 2017

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended for one game for violating the league’s player safety rules, the NFL announced Monday

Sendejo hit Ravens receiver Mike Wallace up high in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and Wallace spent the rest of the day sidelined with a concussion. 

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Sendejo informing him of the suspension.

Sendejo was also fined $24,309 for a hit to the head of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate in Week 3. 

Unless he successfully appeals the ban, Sendejo will miss Sunday’s game in London against the Browns. His backup at strong safety is second-year pro Jayron Kearse. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters