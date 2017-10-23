Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended for one game for violating the league’s player safety rules, the NFL announced Monday.

Sendejo hit Ravens receiver Mike Wallace up high in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and Wallace spent the rest of the day sidelined with a concussion.

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Sendejo informing him of the suspension.

Mike Wallace is in concussion protocol after vicious head-to-head hit, hope he’s okay. 🙏pic.twitter.com/oMlaKdUTAl — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) October 22, 2017

Sendejo was also fined $24,309 for a hit to the head of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate in Week 3.

Unless he successfully appeals the ban, Sendejo will miss Sunday’s game in London against the Browns. His backup at strong safety is second-year pro Jayron Kearse.