The byepocalypse is officially upon us. Six teams go on bye this week, and six more take a rest next week. As if that weren't enough, four teams are out in Week 10 and Week 11. Thankfully, byes will be over at that point of the season, but we have a long way to go until we get there.

All things considered, it could actually be a lot worse. The first six-team bye week of the season features the Packers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Titans, Giants and Rams. Injuries have already robbed us of the three biggest players from those teams—Aaron Rodgers, David Johnson and Odell Beckham. With those three out of the picture, I count just eight guaranteed starters from the six teams on bye. That's no consolation to someone who owns one of those eight players, but this isn't anything close to the worst six-team bye week we've ever seen.

Still, your depth will be tested. We can help you ace that test with our Week 8 rankings.