Marshawn Lynch’s One-Game Suspension Upheld on Appeal

Marshawn Lynch was suspended one game for leaving the bench during a scrum. 

By Dan Gartland
October 24, 2017

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch’s one game suspension for an incident in Thursday’s game against the Chiefs was upheld on appeal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynch was suspended for leaving the Oakland bench and shoving a referee during an on-field scrum between Chiefs and Raiders players. The scrum was sparked by a hit from Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters on Derek Carr. Several Oakland players crowded around Peters and Lynch darted off the sideline to join the fray, shoving an official aside to remove Peters from the area. 

Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn said after the game that Lynch inserted himself into the scrum to protect his close friend Peters. 

“They can say what they want but one thing’s for certain: Family do come first,” Peters told the San Jose Mercury News after the game. 

Peters reportedly testified on Lynch’s behalf at the appeal hearing. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters