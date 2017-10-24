Marshawn Lynch’s One-Game Suspension Upheld on Appeal

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch’s one game suspension for an incident in Thursday’s game against the Chiefs was upheld on appeal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynch was suspended for leaving the Oakland bench and shoving a referee during an on-field scrum between Chiefs and Raiders players. The scrum was sparked by a hit from Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters on Derek Carr. Several Oakland players crowded around Peters and Lynch darted off the sideline to join the fray, shoving an official aside to remove Peters from the area.

Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn said after the game that Lynch inserted himself into the scrum to protect his close friend Peters.

“They can say what they want but one thing’s for certain: Family do come first,” Peters told the San Jose Mercury News after the game.

Peters reportedly testified on Lynch’s behalf at the appeal hearing.