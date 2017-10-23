Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters testified in support of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch at Lynch’s hearing for his appeal of his one-game suspension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Peters would testify.

Lynch was suspended one game for leaving the bench and shoving an official in the second quarter of Oakland’s game against the Chiefs on Thursday. Lynch’s teammate Donald Penn said Lynch ran on the field during a scrum after the whistle to protect his close friend Peters.

“They can say what they want but one thing’s for certain: Family do come first,” Peters told the San Jose Mercury News after the game.

The incident began when Peters hit Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and several Raiders players confronted him. Lynch then came running from the sideline to intervene and pushed an official aside to get to Peters.

Lynch and Peters are longtime family friends and call each other cousins. They were both born and raised in Oakland and Peters played at the University of Washington while Lynch was with the Seahawks.