Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians disputed a report that he plans to retire after the 2017 season, saying he has not made any decisions about his future.

Arians, 65, says ABC15's report that the coach would leave his position at the end of the 2017 season is incorrect.

"I don't know who put that out there," Arians told ESPN. "But that's something I never think about until the end of the season. I'm just focused on being 1-0 this week."

Hearing reports I'm retiring. News to me. Nothing could be further from truth & 100% focused on getting back on track at SF! #birdgang — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) October 24, 2017

Arians' contract runs through the end of this season, with the team holding an option for the 2019 season.

Arians, a two–time NFL coach of the year, has been in Arizona for the past five seasons and has a 44–26–1 record.