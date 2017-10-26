Report: Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower Out for Season With Pectoral Injury

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will reportedly miss rest of the season with a pectoral injury

By Scooby Axson
October 26, 2017

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the season, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Hightower has played in five games this season and left Sunday night's victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter with was described as a shoulder injury.

Hightower did not practice on Wednesday and was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old Hightower missed two games earlier this season with a sprained right knee.

He has 14 combined tackles this year for the Patriots, who have allowed just under 13 points per game during their three–game winning streak.

