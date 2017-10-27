JuJu Smith-Schuster's Will Honor His Lost-Then-Found Bike

JuJu Smith-Schuster's beloved bike was found, so now he'll wear cleats in honor of it.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 27, 2017

JuJu Smith-Schuster has had a week for the ages. 

On Sunday, the rookie caught a touchdown pass in the Steelers' 26-14 win over the Bengals and celebrated with wonderfully elaborate hide-and-seek bit. On Tuesday, we learned that the bike Smith-Schuster rides to practice—he doesn't have a driver's license—was stolen, which launched the #TeamFindJuJus bike campaign and prompted Antonio Brown to offer two tickets to a Steelers home game for anyone who turned it in. Being away from his bike made poor JuJu very sad.

Smith-Schuster's hilarious tweets started to garner some attention. A certain ex-adult film star tweeted at him, but he was smart enough not to take the bait. 

His week took a turn for the better on Wednesday. He was a full participant at practice after clearing concussion protocol, and, more importantly, his beloved was returned!

Smith-Schuster will pay homage to the lost-then-found bike fiasco by wearing cleats that say "Have you seen my bike?" on one side and "FOUND IT!" on the other when the Steelers play the Lions on Sunday night.

JuJu is 20 years old. He's just having fun with it. In the process, he's become a whole bunch of people's new favorite player. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters