JuJu Smith-Schuster has had a week for the ages.

On Sunday, the rookie caught a touchdown pass in the Steelers' 26-14 win over the Bengals and celebrated with wonderfully elaborate hide-and-seek bit. On Tuesday, we learned that the bike Smith-Schuster rides to practice—he doesn't have a driver's license—was stolen, which launched the #TeamFindJuJus bike campaign and prompted Antonio Brown to offer two tickets to a Steelers home game for anyone who turned it in. Being away from his bike made poor JuJu very sad.

Smith-Schuster's hilarious tweets started to garner some attention. A certain ex-adult film star tweeted at him, but he was smart enough not to take the bait.

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

This one too good y’all too crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zWcLmB4vHs — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

His week took a turn for the better on Wednesday. He was a full participant at practice after clearing concussion protocol, and, more importantly, his beloved was returned!

Here it is! The bike belonging to @TeamJuJu is at the Mt. Oliver Police Dept. after someone turned it in last night. #KDKA @steelers pic.twitter.com/us6rnF7vBb — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 25, 2017

Smith-Schuster will pay homage to the lost-then-found bike fiasco by wearing cleats that say "Have you seen my bike?" on one side and "FOUND IT!" on the other when the Steelers play the Lions on Sunday night.

JuJu is 20 years old. He's just having fun with it. In the process, he's become a whole bunch of people's new favorite player.