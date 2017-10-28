Vikings' Anthony Barr Responds To Aaron Rodgers Hit Comments

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr posted a note on Twitter addressing his hit that injured Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on October 15.

Rodgers broke his collarbone on the play and the Packers remain hopeful that he may be able to return before the end of the season. Rodgers went on Conan O'Brien's late night talk show and said that Barr made a lewd gesture and gave him the middle finger after the play.

“Smh this guy got y’all fooled man,” Barr shared. “After the play, I go back to the huddle, don’t even look or say a word to him. Once he gets up, I’m waiting for the play call, and hear someone shouting all kinds of profanities. I look over and it’s y’all mans calling me all kinds of names, F you this, F you that as he’s walking off the field. So naturally, I responded. I don’t care if you Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rodgers, if you say something like that you’re gonna get a response from me. I could go on a talk show every weekend and complain about the “disrespectful” things players say or do. If he takes the lick and keeps it pushing we aren’t STILL talking about this. Get over it. #13dayslater”

​The Vikings will play the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday morning. The Packers are on a bye week.