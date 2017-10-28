Bob McNair Meets With Players, Issues New Statement For "Inmates" Comment

Bob McNair issued another statement over his inmates comment.

By Chris Chavez
October 28, 2017

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair issued a new statement after meeting with players and apologized for his comments from last week's owners meetings in which it sounded like he compared NFL players to "inmates."

McNair initially apologized on Friday after an ESPN report that he said "We can't have the inmates running the prison" when owners met to discuss the ongoing player protests during the national anthem before games. On Saturday, he issued the following statement:

"As I said yesterday, I was not referring to our players when I made a very regretful comment during the owners meeting last week. I was referring to the relationship between the league office and team owners and how they have been making significant decisions affecting our league without adequate input from ownership over the past few years. I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me which could not be further from the truth. Our focus going forward, personally and as an organization, will be towards making meaningful progress regarding the social issues that mean so much to our players and our community."

Why Are We Easily Angered at Bob McNair, but Not at Daniel Snyder’s More Offensive Quote?

ESPN also reported that Texans players considered a walkout over McNair's comments.

Houston will play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and no players have mentioned any plans of demonstrating before the game. 

