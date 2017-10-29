The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins renew one of the NFL's best rivalries when they square off Sunday in Washington.

The Cowboys are coming off a 40–10 rout over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Redskins dropped a 34–24 slugfest to the division leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams are 2.5 games behind the Eagles for first place in the division.

Dallas has beaten Washington in four of last their five contests and has also won four in a row on Washington's home field.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

