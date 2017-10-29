Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among more than a dozen owners who discussed the possibility of stopping the expected contract extension of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, reports ESPN.com Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

According to the report, owners are becoming increasingly unhappy with the Goodell and the league office.

Some of those issues include the handling of the player protests, relocation of teams to Los Angeles and also the league's handling of domestic violence cases.

ESPN reported last week that the delay in getting the contract extension done for Goodell was due in part to the issue of the player protests during the playing of the national anthem.

While a contract extension is on hold, that same group of about 17 owners are skeptical they can outright fire Goodell, which would take a vote of 24 owners to get done.

"There is, and was, something that is an issue," a league source told ESPN.com. "I'd be very surprised about wanting to change Roger. I'd be shocked about that."

"There was good communication that we were going to have this next discussion ... it was an appointment among owners who have serious concerns," said another owner, according to the report. "Just because the league office isn't involved or certain other owners, that doesn't mean these things don't happen."

Goodell, whose current contract ends in 2019, has been commissioner since 2006.