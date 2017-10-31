Panthers Trade WR Kelvin Benjamin to Bills

Kelvin Benjamin is the latest player dealt on a busy NFL trade deadline. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2017

The Panthers made a surprising move on a busy NFL trade deadline day, sending leading receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills, Buffalo announcedCarolina gets the Bills’ 2018 third-round and seventh-round picks in return.

Benjamin, 26, is only under contract through the end of next season. After missing the entire 2015 season, he returned last year and caught 63 passes for 941 yards. He has 475 yards on 32 catches and two touchdowns this season. 

Benjamin leads the Panthers in receiving yards this season, though rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has the most targets and receptions. The Panthers have another big-bodied receiver in Devin Funchess, who has slightly more targets than Benjamin. Carolina also drafted receiver Curtis Samuel early in the second round this year. 

The Panthers (5–3) are battling for the lead in the NFC South, 1/2 game behind the Saints and 1/2 game ahead of the Falcons. At 5–2, Buffalo is 1/2 game behind the Patriots (6–2) in the AFC East and has sole possession of the first AFC wild card spot. 

