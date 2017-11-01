San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has not assured that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play this season but will be active on Sunday, he told reporters.

Garoppolo is not slated to start Sunday's game against Arizona Cardinals. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season unless the 49ers ink him to a new deal or tag him as their franchise player.

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick. The 49ers also decided to release veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer before he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo started two games for New England at the start of the 2016 season while Tom Brady sat out a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal. Garoppolo was 42-for-59 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was drafted out of Eastern Illinois by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

The 49ers are 0–8 on the season.