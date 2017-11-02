Colts Officially Shut Down Andrew Luck for the Year

Andrew Luck won’t be on the field again until at least 2018. 

By Dan Gartland
November 02, 2017

Andrew Luck’s season is over before it even began. 

The Colts announced Thursday that their franchise quarterback has been placed on injured reserve and will not play this year. 

“I wish I was better and 100% this season, but that’s not the case,” Luck told the team website. “I know I’ll be better from this. I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future.”

Luck had surgery in January to address an injury to his throwing shoulder that he had been dealing with since September 2015. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp but the team insisted he’d be ready to start at the beginning of the season. He returned to practice in early October but was shut down again after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. Doctors have thus far been unable to ascertain the cause of the discomfort

The Colts acquired Jacoby Brissett on the eve of the regular season to replace Scott Tolzein as the starter in Luck’s absence. Indianapolis is 2–6 this season, the second-worst record in the AFC. 

