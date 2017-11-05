Biggest Plays of NFL Week 9

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quickly

  • From Tyreek Hill's incredible touchdown reception to Jay Ajayi's first touchdown run as an Eagle, here are the must-see plays of NFL Week 9.
November 05, 2017

Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 8, courtesy of Game Stream.

On the final play of the first half between the Chiefs and the Cowboys, Alex Smith tossed the ball over the middle to Tyreek Hill, who blew past SIX Dallas defenders to get into the end zone. Unfortunately, the rest of the game didn't go as well for Kansas City, who ultimately lost 28–17

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett connects with WR T.Y. Hilton for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Hilton totaled 175 and two touchdowns against the Texans.

The third of Jared Goff's three first-half passing touchdowns went 67 yards to Sammy Watkins. Goff amassed 311 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants before taking a seat.

Jay Ajayi had a not-too-shabby start to his career in Philadelphia, running for this 46-yard touchdown.

Raiders’ Derek Carr connected with Johnny Holton for this 44-yard touchdown to take a 10–6 lead late in the second quarter, and Holton celebrated with a ... unique move.

C.J. Beathard showed off his range, connecting with Marquise Goodwin for a 55-yard reception.

The Cardinals opened up with a bang against the 49ers, with QB Drew Stanton hitting Marquise Goodwin for this 52-yard catch on just the second play of the game.

Jaguars’ Jaydon Mickens took this punt return to the house early in the fourth quarter against the Bengals.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters