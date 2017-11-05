Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 8, courtesy of Game Stream.

On the final play of the first half between the Chiefs and the Cowboys, Alex Smith tossed the ball over the middle to Tyreek Hill, who blew past SIX Dallas defenders to get into the end zone. Unfortunately, the rest of the game didn't go as well for Kansas City, who ultimately lost 28–17.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett connects with WR T.Y. Hilton for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Hilton totaled 175 and two touchdowns against the Texans.

The third of Jared Goff's three first-half passing touchdowns went 67 yards to Sammy Watkins. Goff amassed 311 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants before taking a seat.

Jay Ajayi had a not-too-shabby start to his career in Philadelphia, running for this 46-yard touchdown.

Raiders’ Derek Carr connected with Johnny Holton for this 44-yard touchdown to take a 10–6 lead late in the second quarter, and Holton celebrated with a ... unique move.

C.J. Beathard showed off his range, connecting with Marquise Goodwin for a 55-yard reception.

The Cardinals opened up with a bang against the 49ers, with QB Drew Stanton hitting Marquise Goodwin for this 52-yard catch on just the second play of the game.

Jaguars’ Jaydon Mickens took this punt return to the house early in the fourth quarter against the Bengals.