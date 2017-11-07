JuJu Smith-Schuster's days on a bike may soon be over.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has passed his driver's exam and successfully received his license at 20 years old.
Smith-Schuster may soon stop taking his bike everywhere after it was stolen but later located in October. Smith-Schuster took to social media to report that his $800 bike was stolen. Shortly thereafter, a person bought it for $200 on the street before calling the police to report that he purchased not knowing that it was stolen until he saw it on the news.
Your boy finally did it...just got my license! #ItsLit! pic.twitter.com/xcVvJwL3dZ— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 7, 2017
Congratulations to Smith-Schuster. I didn't get my license until I was 21 years old but that's because I'm from New York City. Hopefully he didn't get much flak from teammates for hopping in a practice car for Driver's Ed like I did from my college roommates.