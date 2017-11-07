Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has passed his driver's exam and successfully received his license at 20 years old.

Smith-Schuster may soon stop taking his bike everywhere after it was stolen but later located in October. Smith-Schuster took to social media to report that his $800 bike was stolen. Shortly thereafter, a person bought it for $200 on the street before calling the police to report that he purchased not knowing that it was stolen until he saw it on the news.

Congratulations to Smith-Schuster. I didn't get my license until I was 21 years old but that's because I'm from New York City. Hopefully he didn't get much flak from teammates for hopping in a practice car for Driver's Ed like I did from my college roommates.