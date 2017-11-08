Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is considering suing the NFL and other team owners over contract negotiations to extend commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, The New York Times reports.

Jones reportedly told several other NFL owners that he hired prominent lawyer David Boies to represent him. The New Yorker reported this week that Boies did legal work for movie executive Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by multiple women.

Jones has been upset with Goodell over a six-game suspension for Ezekiel Elliott's violation of the league's domestic violence policy. No domestic violence charges were filed against Elliott in court, but the league suspended him in August.

Jones has reportedly been communicating with other owners to slow down Goodell's pending contract extension. Jones has claimed Elliott is a victim of a suspension "overcorrection" by Goodell.

The Times reports that Jones has spoken with owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans to inform them that legal papers have been drawn up and could be served on Friday, if the league's compensation committee did not scrap its plans regarding Goodell's contract. Goodell's current contract expires at the end of the 2018 season.

No lawsuit has been filed as of Wednesday.

Boies has argued several high-profile cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, but he made headlines this week after a story in The New Yorker revealed he allegedly helped Weinstein use private investigators to block a negative article about him in the New York Times. At the same time, Boies was also providing outside legal council for the newspaper. He has claimed there was no conflict of interest. The New York Times said it is ending its relationship with Boies's firm.