The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to open Week 10.

Seattle is coming off a disappointing 17-14 home loss to the Redskins and now, at 5-3, sit a game behind the 6-2 Rams in the NFC West. Defensive lineman Dion Jordan, the number three pick of the 2013 draft, is expected to make his first appearance since 2014 with Seattle on Thursday night. He missed the entirety of the 2015 season due to a violation of the league's drug policy and missed the 2016 campaign with a knee injury.

His return could be a boost to a pass-rushing unit that is without Cliff Avril, who is out for the season, and Malik McDowell.

The Cardinals have alternated wins and losses all season and sit at 4-4. In his first start since replacing Carson Palmer, who is out for the season with a broken hand, Drew Stanton went 15-30 for 201 yards, a touchdown and one interception in Arizona's 20-10 victory over the winless 49ers on Sunday.

Arizona's offense, which has been without star running back David Johnson since Week 1, has been buoyed by the arrival of Adrian Peterson. In his three games with the Cardinals, Peterson has rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals are 2-1 since trading for the future Hall of Famer.

From a betting perspective, Arizona is 2-6 against the spread on the season and 1-2 against the spread at home. Seattle is 3-5 against the spread on the season and 2-2 against the spread on the road.

How to watch

Time: Thursday, November 9, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: NBC or NFL Network

Live stream: You can watch the game on NBC Sports Live.

Betting info:

Moneyline: Seattle -260, Arizona +220

Spread: Seattle -6.5

Over/Under: 41.5